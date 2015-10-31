A 350 pound inflatable pumpkin broke loose and rolled over cars in Arizona

If you live in Peoria, Arizona, you might want to keep your eyes peeled for giant pumpkins rolling down the street this Halloween.





On Thursday, a 350-pound inflatable pumpkin broke loose in Peoria, rolling for over a quarter of a mile before it could be stopped, 12 News reports. The 25-foot tall pumpkin rolled over cars, through a parking lot, and even damaged a street light.

The pumpkin broke loose from a holiday display at the Peoria Sports Complex.

“Like, oh my God, I didn’t know it was going to go that far,” the pumpkin’s owner told News 12 after it took more than 40 minutes to track down the giant fruit.

Check out the whole video here or below.

