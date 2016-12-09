Giants player's house robbed and vandalised with swastika and graffiti that read 'Go back to Africa'

New York Giants fullback Nikita Whitlock’s home in Bergen County, New Jersey was robbed on Tuesday night and vandalised with a variety of racial epithets.

According to CBS2, burglars spray-painted a swastika, the letters of the KKK, and a message that read “Go back to Africa” around different parts of his apartment. One one wall, the burglars wrote “Trump”. Jewellery and video games were also stolen.

“It just re-establishes that no matter where you are, no matter who you are, this can happen to you,” Whitlock said. “It’s about to be 2017. Oppression, violence, racism, hatred, violence, there’s no need for that.”

Whitlock was robbed over Thanksgiving, CBS2 reports. The fullback has missed the entire season following foot surgery, though he was also suspended for 10 games in September for a second violation of the league’s PED policy.

