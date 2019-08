In celebration of the 80th anniversary of the popular Monopoly board game, the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai created a life-size Dubai-themed Monopoly game for shoppers to play.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.