These Massive Mirrors Will Bring Winter Sunlight To A Norwegian Town For The First Time

REUTERS/Tore Meek/NTB Scanpix Three giant mirrors will reflect sunlight onto the valley floor of a small Norwegian town for the first time in winter.

Three giant mirrors that have been installed on a Norwegian mountainside are about to be used for the first time, bringing sunlight to a small town for the first time during winter.

Rjukan, located at the bottom of a valley floor in Southern Norway, does not receive direct sunlight between September and March because the sun’s rays are blocked by the surrounding high mountains.

The mirrors, which cost around $US825,000 to build, were mounted on the steep slopes back in July using helicopters. Together, the mirrors measure about 550 square feet, which is about the size of a two-car garage.

Each mirror is equipped with sensors that, when turned on, automatically adjust to follow the sun, reflecting its rays down into Rjukan’s main square and lighting it through the day.

“The square will become a sunny meeting place in a town otherwise in shadow,” according to the project’s official website.

Rjukan’s roughly 3,000 people are already excited about the project — taking pictures in the sun puddle according to the Reuters video below.

