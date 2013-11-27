Not All Russians Are Happy With The 30-Foot-Tall Louis Vuitton Suitcase That Now Obscures Lenin's Tomb

If you head down to Moscow’s Red Square today, you’ll see a giant, three story Louis Vuitton suitcase.

The temporary building is almost 30 feet tall and houses the exhibition “Soul of Adventures,” which is designed to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the adjacent GUM mall where Louis Vuitton has its flagship Russian store

, according to Bloomberg.

Not everyone is happy with the exhibition, however. The Moscow Times reports that Sergei Obukhov, a Duma deputy from the Communist Party, accused the Kremlin of “undermining state foundations” by “deriding and mocking” Red Square.

Red Square is a UNESCO World Heritage site, but Obukhov may be more annoyed by the fact that the suitcase towers over Lenin’s Mausoleum, the building that houses the embalmed body of the Russian communist leader.

However, even members of Putin-linked party United Russia are unsure about the exhibition.

Duma deputy Alexander Sidyakin has asked the Moscow branch of the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service to examine whether the pavilion is in violation of Moscow’s architectural and advertising rules, the Moscow Times reports.

Sidyakin says the building is of an “unreasonably gigantic size.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.