Giant lifestyle video network Kin Community is coming to Australia

US-based lifestyle network Kin Community is launching its offering to the Australian market through Allure Media, the publishing company for Business Insider Australia.

Kin Community Australia will be the local extension of the lifestyle network whose audience is mainly young women around the world. It currently serves 600 million video views per month and has 170 million social media followers worldwide. The content is mainly short-form video distributed across social media platforms, focused on food, home, and DIY.

Under the partnership, Allure becomes Kin Community’s exclusive media representative in Australia and New Zealand. The company has established relationships with local content creators, including Ann Reardon of How To Cook That and relationship and lifestyle creators Andy and Sonia of AndymetSonia.

Allure was a participant in Kin Community’s recent funding round aimed at accelerating the global presence of the home-focused content brand and community.

“This is an exciting partnership for Allure Media,” Allure Media CEO Jason Scott said.

“Kin Community Australia will foster and support new relationships with leading lifestyle content creators and bring world class brand content and marketing solutions to leading local advertisers.

“The expansion of the global Kin phenomenon into Australia represents a significant opportunity for the considerable depth of talented content creators who are quickly gaining popularity. Kin Community Australia will be a powerful new way for advertisers and brands to reach these deeply engaged consumers.”

Kin Community co-founder and CEO Michael Wayne said: “There are over 800 million young women around the world on a journey to define home for themselves. Partnering with Allure Media in Australia is a critical step in furthering our mission to inspire and inform this generation through our extraordinary content and creator community.”

Allure Media, Business Insider’s publishing company, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fairfax Media and also publishes POPSUGAR, Gizmodo, and Lifehacker.

