Here's The Giant Inflatable Rat That's Picketing Tumblr's HQ Today

We told you earlier today that Tumblr’s office in Manhattan is being picketed by the New York City District Council of Carpenters, who believe the blogging platform isn’t using union labour.



Now we have a photo of the giant inflatable rat the union has installed just feet from Tumblr’s front door to draw attention to Tumblr’s “Desecration of the American Way of Life,” as the picketers term it.

A source tells us that Tumblr’s building “is not a union building” and that the company’s architect “recommended the contractors, and they are sound. The people picketing outside are not even employed to do the job; they are part of the union that wanted the job.”

Photo: Jim Edwards / BI

