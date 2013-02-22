Gigantic Goldfish Are Taking Over Lake Tahoe

Researchers at Lake Tahoe have discovered a number of gigantic goldfish breeding in Lake Tahoe and they’re worried it could ruin the lake’s crystal-clear water, reports NBC’s KCRA-3 in Sacramento.



“You just see this bright gold and orange thing start to float up, and you think, ‘What is that?’ And you take a net and scoop it up and it’s like, ‘That’s a goldfish,'” researcher Christine Naig told the TV station.

They’re finding goldfish up to a foot and a half long, and they say they’re increasing common in the lake:

Photo: KCRA

Scientists think that the goldfish got there form “aquarium dumping” — where people dump their pet fish in lakes and streams.

They are worried that widespread goldfish breeding will lead to algae growth and muck up the famously pristine water of Lake Tahoe:

Photo: KCRA

Here’s the full report from KCRA:



