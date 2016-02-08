Here's how Tao makes hundreds of giant fortune cookies by hand every night

Aly Weisman, A.C. Fowler

Tao restaurants are famous for their fortune cookie dessert. But like most things at Tao, these aren’t your average fortune cookies. Instead, these handmade cookies dwarf the kind you would typically find at a Chinese restaurant. Plus, they’re filled with white chocolate and dark chocolate mousse.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by A.C. Fowler

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.