Here's how Tao makes hundreds of giant fortune cookies by hand every night

Tao restaurants are famous for their fortune cookie dessert. But like most things at Tao, these aren’t your average fortune cookies. Instead, these handmade cookies dwarf the kind you would typically find at a Chinese restaurant. Plus, they’re filled with white chocolate and dark chocolate mousse.
