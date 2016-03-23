This giant floating solar panel is saving a water company millions of dollars

Thames Water built a massive floating solar farm situated in the middle of an English reservoir. The company needs a huge amount of energy to supply England with drinking water. It spends $144 million a year on power alone, and this farm could reduce that by as much as $28 million.
Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Carl Mueller.
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.