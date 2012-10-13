An Eye The Size Of A Softball Washed Up In Florida

A giant eyeball from an unknown creature has washed up on a beach in Pompano Beach, Florida, Alan Boyle of NBCNews.com reports.



The eyeball is about the size of a softball and was found by an unassuming beach-goer on Wednesday.

The eyeball is now with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, which will do some DNA testing to figure where the heck the mysterious eyeball came from.

Right now the best guesses are a whale, a giant squid or some kind of large fish.

(SEE ALSO: Colossal Whale Ravaged By Great White Sharks Washes Up In South Africa)

A professor at Nova Southeastern University’s Oceanographic centre told The Orlando Sentinel’s David Fleshler that he thinks the large eyeball is probably from a swordfish since they’re common in South Florida.

Gonzalo Giribet, a professor of evolutionary biology at Harvard University, also pegs it for the eyeball of a fish, he told us in an e-mail.

If anyone has any idea what creature this eye belongs to, feel free to take a stab at it in the comments.

A set of photos on the agency’s Flickr page is labelled “Mystery Giant Eyeball.” See below.

Photo: Florida Fish and Wildlife

Photo: Florida Fish and Wildlife

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.