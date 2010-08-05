Giant Empty Office Building Portends South Korea CRE Trouble

Just as China gets its market in order, investors are worrying about a South Korean property bubble.



There’s no greater indicator than the brand new, luxurious Yongsan District Office in Seoul, which is mostly empty, according to JoongAng Daily:

Yongsan District completed construction of a 159 billion won ($134 million), 15-floor district office last March. Behind its luxurious facade, however, the building is mostly empty, and most of the offices are locked. Those that are open reveal empty desks inside. Each floor has an unused meeting room, except on the 10th floor, where restaurant workers and office mates gather to eat snacks and chat.

It’s even worse when you look at the building’s history. The construction site used to be occupied by 434 stores and 456 households, according to a Korean blog. Many of the residents led violent protests in 2008 to resist eviction.

The government may rent the Yongsan District Office and other empty government buildings to the private sector — turning this from a government problem to a market problem.

