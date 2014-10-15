This Massive 4,400-Square-Foot Desk Is Bigger Than Gwyneth Paltrow's Former NYC Apartment

New York-based creative agency Barbarian Group has unveiled a brand new “superdesk” in their office. Made out of 4,400 square feet of plywood, the desk is so large that the entire company —all 125 employees— can share it.

Gothamist points out the desk is as big, if not bigger, than Gwyneth Paltrow’s former NYC apartment.

Their goal was to make their work environment as collaborative as possible. They turned to architect Clive Wilkinson to create this space filled with nooks and crannies.

“We really wanted everyone sitting under a desk, but we also wanted to create spaces where people could escape to,” Barbarian Group CEO Sophie Kelly said in a video announcing the creation.

The result was this undulating wavelike structure, which has flat writing space on top and plenty of seating and group work areas underneath.

Watch this video of the company introducing their crazy new office space.

