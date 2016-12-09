Giant creepy heads of The Grand Tour presenters are being driven around Sydney

Giant concrete heads of The Grand Tour presenters are being driven around Sydney, and it’s kind of creepy.

The representations of Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond have been spotted on Sydney Harbour Bridge, near the Opera House and Bondi Beach.

The heads are part of a promotion for the group’s the new Amazon series which will launch later this month in 200 countries, including Australia.

Similar promotional stunts have been used by the show in the lead up to the launch.

In November “car crashes” were set up on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood… Photo: Randy Shropshire/ Getty Images for Amazon Prime Video.

At Hackescher Markt in Berlin…

Photo: Clemens Bilan/ Getty Images for Amazon Prime Video.

And outside King’s Cross Station in London.

Photo: Tim P. Whitby/ Getty Images for Amazon Prime Video.

The final destination for these statues has not yet been revealed.

See the heads tour Bondi Beach, courtesy of Palina Antonava.





