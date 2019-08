An extremely rare blue diamond is headed to auction at Sotheby’s Geneva location this weekend. The 12-carat, fancy vivid blue, cushion-cut diamond is estimated to sell for between $US35 million and $US55 million.

Called “Blue Moon,” the diamond was unearthed at Cullinan Mine in South Africa in 2014.

Editing by Carl Mueller.

