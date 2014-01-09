That Giant Mystery Amazon Box That Went Viral This Week Was Real And It Had A Nissan Car Inside

A photo of a giant Amazon shipping box went viral Monday, but its contents remained a mystery.

So what was inside? And was it even a real Amazon box?

Amazon confirmed to tech news site Re/Code that it was real, and there was a Nissan Versa Note inside. The giant box was part of an advertising campaign for the two companies.

The photo originally began to spread on Reddit, and many commenters speculated it was a Nissan car. They were right!

Here’s another look at the gigantic box:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

