Watch A Giant Snake Open A Door

The giant snake in the video is someone’s pet, an albino python named Julius. According to the video uploader, Jenner:



Bored of being in a dark room, she flips on the light, opens the door and bails. This particular episode takes place at 1am. This is why we keep doors locked with her around. We don’t need her harassing the neighbours.

The video was uploaded three years ago, but just came to our attention through The Daily Edge, who posted it today. Julius’s owner has many other videos on her Vimeo channel, including one of the giant snake taking a bath.

Sadly Julius passed in 2012 due to an infection, according to Jenner’s comments on her other videos.

