A Bunch Of Photos Of The Oversized Snail That's Menacing Florida

New York City has rats, Florida has snails.



An invasive species called the giant African land snail has been steadily taking over South Florida’s Miami-Dade County ever since one was first spotted in September 2011.

The snail can grow to be the size of the rat, and is particularly annoying because it eats all kinds of plants, as well as building materials like plaster and stucco, and can carry a parasite that leads to meningitis in humans.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.