An NBA Player's Freakishly Large Hands Compared To A Normal Person's

Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the NBA’s longest, most athletic players.

The 19-year old “Greek Freak” is currently listed at 6’10 1/4″ according to the Milwaukee Bucks, with a 7’3″ wingspan.

Blogger Payal Doshi compared her hand to his and the results were pretty startling:

His hands are over a foot long:

Bucks’ Giannis ‘The Greek Freak’ Antetokounmpo has ridiculously long hands, almost 15′ long to be exact. pic.twitter.com/o9HMRtmESm

— Evan Caulfield (@caulfieldhoops) January 14, 2014

Antetokounmpo was selected 15th overall in the 2013 NBA draft after spending his entire life in Greece. He has massive potential with his long arms and a huge wingspan.

The phenom hasn’t stopped growing either with his height increasing over an inch since draft day, as this awesome poster shows:

