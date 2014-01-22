An NBA Player's Freakishly Large Hands Compared To A Normal Person's

George Sitaras

Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the NBA’s longest, most athletic players.

The 19-year old “Greek Freak” is currently listed at 6’10 1/4″ according to the Milwaukee Bucks, with a 7’3″ wingspan.

Blogger Payal Doshi compared her hand to his and the results were pretty startling:

His hands are over a foot long:

Antetokounmpo was selected 15th overall in the 2013 NBA draft after spending his entire life in Greece. He has massive potential with his long arms and a huge wingspan.

The phenom hasn’t stopped growing either with his height increasing over an inch since draft day, as this awesome poster shows:

