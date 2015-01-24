'Greek Freak' Dunks After Going From One End Of The Court To The Other In 4 Dribbles

Milwaukee Bucks second-year forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continuously wows people with his athleticism.

At only 20 years old, the “Greek Freak” is doing things that should terrify the NBA. He’s 6’11”, the height of a center. But he’s built like a forward, and he can handle the ball like a point guard.

Thursday night against the Utah Jazz, Antentokounmpo showed off his full repertoire in one short burst, collecting a rebound and going the length of the court in four dribbles before throwing down a big dunk.





Antetokounmpo cover the full 94 feet in four dribbles. There’s no travel here; perhaps the only thing he could be called for is a palming violation (putting your hand too far underneath the ball in between dribbles), but even that is questionable.

This is where Antetokounmpo’s potential excites people. He’s faster with the ball than anyone his size, so he out-paces big men in transition. When a smaller player is on him (like in the video), Antetokounmpo just uses his size and strength to shoulder him out of the way.

He finished with 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, and five steals for the night, showing off the all-around game the NBA world hopes he can further develop.

