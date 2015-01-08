'Greek Freak' Uses Entire 7'3" Wingspan To Dunk Around A Defender From The Middle Of The Lane

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 19-year-old Greek prodigy who’s having a breakout year, made one of his most astonishing plays yet on Tuesday night.

Antetokounmpo is 6’11” with a 7’3″ wingspan, hence the “Greek Freak” nickname. He’s also remarkably agile for his size.

Against the Suns on Tuesday he drove into the middle of the lane from the side of the court, and on his way through the paint he reached out and dunked it with his right hand. He circumnavigated his defender with his length:





Two things.

1. What makes this so ridiculous is that he dunks from the middle of the lane without even driving straight to the basket. His momentum is actually taking him across the paint perpendicular to the hoop. He dunks from here:

And lands here, on the other side of the lane:

2. Wow:

The Bucks, which were purchased by Marc Lasry and Wesley Edens for $US550 million last spring, are the NBA’s biggest surprise team. Antetokounmpo has only been in the league for a year and a half. If he continues the grow at this pace, he could be a superstar.

