Giannis Antetokounmpo's teammates jokingly gave him pens for his birthday as the Bucks push to get him to sign a new contract

Giannis Antetokounmpo was jokingly given pens for his birthday by Bucks teammates as a prompt to get him to sign a new contract.

Giannis is yet to sign a contract extension with the Bucks and the team is trying its utmost to keep the NBA’s reigning MVP in Wisconsin.

“There were pens in his locker for his birthday present,”Khris Middleton told ESPN. “I told him those should be some of the best birthday gifts he’s ever gotten, so hopefully he enjoys it and uses it.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo has only until the new NBA season begins on December 22 to sign a contract extension at the Milwaukee Bucks.

To help convince him put pen to paper, teammates Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton jokingly gifted him pens for his 26th birthday on Thursday.

“We definitely sung a ‘Happy Birthday’ after practice. Me and PC thought the perfect gift to him from our teammates is just to give him a pen,” Middleton told ESPN.

“So there were pens in his locker for his birthday present. I told him those should be some of the best birthday gifts he’s ever gotten, so hopefully he enjoys it and uses it.”

Antetokounmpo will enter the final season of his contract with the Bucks later this month, leaving him with one of three options.

He can either sign a “supermax” contract extension which would keep him in Milwaukee for up to five more years; choose to enter the market as free agent; or wait to re-negotiate next summer after his current contract expires.

The Bucks are understandably keen to lock down the future of their star player, who is the NBA’s reigning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, with Insider’s Scott Davis reporting in Novemnber that the team has gone “all in” to keep him in Wisconsin.

Speaking on his future while vacationing with his family in Sweden in November, Antetokounmpo told Stockholm newspaper Aftonbladet: “There are a lot of rumours. Everyone has opinions. But at the end of the day, I will do what is best for my family.

“I do not see why I could not be in Milwaukee for several years.

“As long as Milwaukee and I are on the same page when it comes to being one of the best teams in the league and winning championships, that’s fine. When it changes, it will not be good. It’s easy, I want to be a winner. As long as we can win and create a winning culture, it will be good.”

