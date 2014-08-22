Freakishly Long NBA Player Covers Basketball Court In Just 2 Dribbles

There’s a reason they call 19-year-old Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo “The Greek Freak.”

He’s 6 feet, 10.25 inches tall after growing more than an inch between the 2013 NBA Draft and the winter of his rookie year. Doctors say his growth plate is still open, and he could keep on growing through age 22.

His wingspan is 7’4″. His hands are 10 inches long.

All of that would be nothing more than a novelty if he wasn’t also one of the most promising young players in the NBA. As a rookie he showed the ability to shoot, defend, and rebound. He’s raw, but his skill in the open court is already world class.

In Wednesday’s Greece-Turkey exhibition game, which Giannis’ Greece won 70-56, he got a steal at the foul line, made it to the other basket in two dribbles, and slammed home a dunk.

The clip popped up on r/NBA, and it’s amazing.

The distance from the foul line in the opposite hoop is 72 feet. TWO DRIBBLES:

