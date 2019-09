Things got rather interesting for Miami Marlins first baseman Logan Morrison Thursday night when his teammate fired a throw to home plate in the top of the 7th inning.



Watch as Morrison barely avoids being annihilated by Giancarlo Stanton’s laser beam (via Outside the Boxscore).



