A Blunt Giancarlo Stanton Quote Is The Latest Sign He's Going To Leave Miami

Giancarlo Stanton is arguably one of the three or four best hitters in Major League Baseball.

Even though he’s one player the Marlins actually want to keep, it is looking more and more like his days in Miami are numbered.

The Marlins are just three games back in the Wild Card and Stanton is a big reason why. He’s leading MLB in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) and OPS , and leading the National League with 33 home runs.

He is also just the 12th player in baseball history to hit 150 home runs before turning 25.

Yet, when Tim Brown of Yahoo! Sports asked Stanton if this season had changed his negative views of the organisation, Stanton simply replied, “five months doesn’t change five years.”

Stanton is in his fifth season with the Marlins and despite being one of the best players in baseball, he is still a bit of a baseball secret outside Miami baseball fans because he has played for the low-budget Marlins and teams that have averaged 91 losses in the four seasons prior to this one.

The Marlins can keep Stanton for two more seasons before he can become a free agent and they have made it clear they want to sign him to a long-term contract. They have also promised to spend money on more players to bolster the team.

However, even before Stanton’s latest quote, there were some in the front office who were sceptical they will get a deal done. If they can’t get a deal done this winter, it is almost certain that Stanton will be traded sometime before next year’s trade deadline.

In the wake of LeBron James returning the Cleveland, the city of Miami is soon going to have to brace for losing another superstar still in his prime.

