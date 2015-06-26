Giancarlo Stanton is on pace to be the first player to hit 60 home runs in 14 years

The Miami Marlins are currently fourth in the NL East with a 30-43 record, third-worst in MLB. However, for a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2003 and is on pace to finish with a losing record for the sixth straight season, there’s been one lone bright spot, outfielder Giancarlo Stanton.

Stanton hit his 27th home run of the year on Wednesday. If he keeps up this pace he’ll finish the season with 60 home runs.

He’d be the first first player of the post-Steroids Era to hit 60 home runs in a season. No one has broken 60 since Barry Bonds (72) and Sammy Sosa (64) in 2001. Both Bonds and Sosa have faced PED allegations.

Stanton told ESPN he attributes his success to patience and simply getting clean hits:

“Just being relaxed, waiting for my pitch and not falling into [the pitcher’s] plan as much. And just putting good swings on the ball and being on time.”

According to ESPN’s Home Run Tracker, Stanton has hit the two longest home runs this season, and four of the top-six. He hit a home run out of Dodger Stadium — not just out of the field, but out of the entire stadium:

Here’s another angle where you can better see the trajectory of the baseball:

