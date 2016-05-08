Giancarlo Stanton hit a mammoth home run that has the baseball world buzzing

When healthy, there is no more feared slugger in Major League Baseball than Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins and on Friday night he reminded the baseball world just how much power he has in his bat.

The home run came off of Phillies reliever Hector Neris in the eighth inning with the score tied 4-4. MLB’s Statcast estimates that the ball came off of Stanton’s bat travelling 114 mph, went 475 feet, and needed only 5.5 seconds to leave the park.

Here is the video:

Your browser does not support iframes.



The home run proved to be big in more ways than one as the Marlins went on to win 6-4.

Here is where the ball landed using an image from an earlier game:

NOW WATCH: An Olympian jumped up an entire set of stadium bleachers in 5 leaps



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.