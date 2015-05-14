Marlins player Giancarlo Stanton hit a 467-foot home run completely out of Dodger Stadium

Getty Images This photo from Opening Day shows where Giancarlo Stanton’s home run landed.

Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins hit a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers that has the baseball world buzzing.

Stanton, who signed a $US325 million contract this past off-season, hit a first-inning cut fastball from Mike Bolsinger completely out of Dodger Stadium over the left field bleachers.

.@Giancarlo818 just hit one out of Dodger Stadium … Maybe even Chavez Ravine. #StantonSmash pic.twitter.com/MZxVS7Akm8

— MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) May 13, 2015

According to Molly Knight, Stanton is just the fifth player ever to hit a home run out of Dodger Stadium and the first since Mark McGwire in 1999.

The pitch was clocked at 85 mph. However, when the ball left the bat it was travelling at 114 mph according to ESPN’s home run tracker. Amazingly, the ball is said to have only travelled 467 feet, which makes it just the third-longest home run hit this season.

Here is the full video.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.