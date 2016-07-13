Giancarlo Stanton's Home Run Derby performance was so dominant he ruined a promotional event for the Marlins

After last night’s record-shattering performance by Giancarlo Stanton, the Miami Marlins are finding themselves in a bit of a tight spot regarding a marketing promotion the team made.

The team sent an email to their fans in which they said, “each time G launches a home run out of Petco Park, we’ll knock a percentage point off future Marlins tickets.” That sounds like a pretty cool marketing campaign, but when the player in question hits 61 home runs in the competition, it becomes a problem.

However, according to rules set out by Major League Baseball Advanced Media, which runs team websites, there was a maximum of 25 per cent on the offer. So, a

$26 seat becomes $20 and a $218 seat is $164, which deals a much softer financial blow than what the 61% off offer would have been. With a 61 per cent discount, a $26 seat would be $10.14 and the $218 seat would be $85.02.

That said, team president David Samson is going to take high road and keep the promise of offering 61 per cent off, “What Giancarlo did was so cool that we are working on an additional offer,” Samson said. “We’re thinking about picking a game and offering 61 per cent off.”

