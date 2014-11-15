The First $300 Million Athlete? Baseball's Best-Kept Secret Is Close To Getting Paid Big Time

One of baseball’s best young players is outfielder Giancarlo Stanton who plays in relative obscurity for the Miami Marlins. But that anonymity is going to go away soon as he may become the first pro athlete to sign a contract worth $US300 million.

According to Ken Rosenthal of FoxSports.com, Stanton and the Marlins are currently negotiating a deal worth at least $US300 million for at least 10 years. One source told Rosenthal the deal is “in the range of 12 years and $US320 million.”

The two sides have also discussed shorter deals according to the report.

The largest single contract in sports history is the 10-year, $US275 million contract signed by Alex Rodriguez. Miguel Cabrera recently signed a 8-year, $US248 million extension that coupled with the two years remaining on his previous contract is worth $US292 million.

Stanton still has two more seasons before he is eligible for free agency. However, Stanton has expressed frustration in the past over the lack of commitment the team has shown to putting together a winning team, saying “five months [of winning] doesn’t change five years.”

This led to speculation that Stanton could be traded this winter when his value would be highest. However, with attendance lagging in their brand new ballpark, Stanton is one player the Marlins can’t afford to let get away.

