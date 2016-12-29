Giacomo declared the overall winner of the 2016 Sydney to Hobart

Giacomo. Image: Rolex Sydney to Hobart.

New Zealand yacht Giacomo is the overall winner on handicap of the 2016 Sydney to Hobart.

Wine industry magnate Jim Delegat brought his sons Nikolas, 19, and James, 18, along as members of his 14-member crew for Giacomo’s third attempt at the race.

“We’re feeling wonderful, we’re ecstatic and excited,” he says. “This is beyond belief.

“The impressive, hard work of the crew was tireless. It was a race of opportunity.”

His son James was the youngest person in this year’s race, the 72nd. He turned 18 December 11. “I’m lost for words.”

His father is managing director of Delegat Wine Estate, distributor of Oyster Bay Wines.

Perpetual LOYAL won line honours and broke the Sydney to Hobart yacht race record by almost five hours.

The supermaxi crossed the finish line off Hobart at 2.31 am, beating the time set by Wild Oats XI by 4 hours, 51 minutes and 52 seconds.

Giacomo, a 70 foot yacht, came in second and Scallywag third.

