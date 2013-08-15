'Bachelor' Contestant Gia Allemand Cause Of Death Revealed As Apparent Suicide

Aly Weisman
Gia allemand bachelorYouTube screencapGia Allemand was taken off of life support Wednesday due to ‘a critical loss of brain and organ function’ following an apparent suicide attempt.

Former “Bachelor” contestant and model Gia Allemand was reported deadWednesday following a “medical emergency” in New Orleans.

It has now been revealed that Allemand died of an apparent suicide.

According to a spokeswoman for Allemand, the 29-year-old was found in her home by her boyfriend, NBA player Ryan Anderson, following an apparent suicide attempt. After Anderson called 911, she was transported to the hospital and placed on life support.

Allemand was taken off of life support on Wednesday due to “a critical loss of brain and organ function,” said the rep.

“Ms. Allemand passed away peacefully with her mother, boyfriend, and other life-long friends by her side. As a practicing Christian, Gia did receive the sacrament of last rites,” the spokeswoman continued. “Loved ones and fans will remember Gia Allemand as a caring woman who loved her family and was well-known for her compassion towards animals and mission to rescue homeless pets.”

According to TMZ, Allemand had been extremely upset about a rocky relationship with her boyfriend, Ryan Anderson, who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Four days ago, Allemand posted this to her Instagram account:

Gia Allemand instagraminstagram.com/giaallemand

That same day, she posted her final tweet:

Ryan Anderson tweeted Monday after Allemand was initially hospitalized:

Just one month ago, all seemed solid in the couple’s relationship as Allemand posted a series of romantic photos to her Instagram account:

“#TheWynn #Vegas”

Gia Allemandinstagram.com/giaallemand

@daniel_e65thnyc amazing dinner last night me and@ryananderson33 had a blast! #NYC #TopRestaurant#Daniel #Lategram”

Gia Allemandhttp://instagram.com/giaallemand

“My Prince #Cinderella #Nyc”

Gia allemandinstagram.com/giaallemand

“#3Generations #Cinderella”

Gia allemandinstagram.com/giaallemand

