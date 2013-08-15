'Bachelor' Contestant Gia Allemand Cause Of Death Revealed As Apparent Suicide

YouTube screencap Gia Allemand was taken off of life support Wednesday due to ‘a critical loss of brain and organ function’ following an apparent suicide attempt.

Former “Bachelor” contestant and model Gia Allemand was reported deadWednesday following a “medical emergency” in New Orleans.

It has now been revealed that Allemand died of an apparent suicide.

According to a spokeswoman for Allemand, the 29-year-old was found in her home by her boyfriend, NBA player Ryan Anderson, following an apparent suicide attempt. After Anderson called 911, she was transported to the hospital and placed on life support.

Allemand was taken off of life support on Wednesday due to “a critical loss of brain and organ function,” said the rep.

“Ms. Allemand passed away peacefully with her mother, boyfriend, and other life-long friends by her side. As a practicing Christian, Gia did receive the sacrament of last rites,” the spokeswoman continued. “Loved ones and fans will remember Gia Allemand as a caring woman who loved her family and was well-known for her compassion towards animals and mission to rescue homeless pets.”

According to TMZ, Allemand had been extremely upset about a rocky relationship with her boyfriend, Ryan Anderson, who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Four days ago, Allemand posted this to her Instagram account:

That same day, she posted her final tweet:

Proverbs 21:3 “Doing what is right and fair pleases The Lord more than an offering”

— Gia Allemand (@GiaAllemand) August 11, 2013

Ryan Anderson tweeted Monday after Allemand was initially hospitalized:

“Those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted.” Luke 14:11

— Ryan Anderson (@ryananderson33) August 12, 2013

Just one month ago, all seemed solid in the couple’s relationship as Allemand posted a series of romantic photos to her Instagram account:

“#TheWynn #Vegas”

“@daniel_e65thnyc amazing dinner last night me and@ryananderson33 had a blast! #NYC #TopRestaurant#Daniel #Lategram”

“My Prince #Cinderella #Nyc”

“#3Generations #Cinderella”

