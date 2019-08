Type 2 diabetes may soon be a thing of the past. Gastrointestinal tract surgery is commonly used in obese people to help them lose weight. A new report has found that it could potentially treat type 2 diabetes.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Original reporting by Jessica Orwig.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.