G.I. Joe's nemesis now holds the key to Illinois' capital

The mayor of Springfield, Illinois recently handed a “key to the city” over to G.I. Joe’s nemesis, Cobra Commander.

Cobra Commander is the leader of a terrorist organisation bent on ruling the world.

The terrorist group has overtaken several southern Illinois town in the G.I. Joe cartoons and comic books, according to the A.V. Club. The mayor of Springfield handing a key to the city to G.I. Joe’s arch nemesis is a slap in the face to the hero.

The publicity stunt precedes a G.I. Joe collector’s convention next month.

Springfield Mayor Mike Houston released this statement about the controversy:

G.I. Joe wouldn’t be the superhero he is to millions of boys and girls if he didn’t have Cobra Commander to knock down every time he did something bad, and that’s why I gave him the key to the city. We’re not celebrating Cobra Commander’s evil deeds as a villain. We are recognising the role he has played in the fantasy world of boys and girls enjoying villains and heroes. I’m not concerned about giving the key to the city to Cobra Commander because we all know if he gets in trouble in our city, G.I. Joe will come here and save the day! As Americans, we know that G I. Joe never gives up. He’s always there. He fights for freedom over land and air. We can count on him!

