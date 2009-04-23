G.I. Joe Star Channing Tatum Headed To Roman Empire For Next Movie

G.I. Joe star Channing Tatum told us at Monday’s premiere of his new movie Fighting that his next film will be the Roman Empire drama The Eagle of the Ninth, directed by Last King of Scotland and State of Play helmer Kevin Macdonald.

Tatum was previously in negotiations to star in the Focus Features film, but he hadn’t yet committed to the part. And he’s also attached to The Stanford Prison Experiment, written and directed by Valkyrie and The Usual Suspects scribe Christopher McQuarrie.

But Tatum tells us that Eagle of the Ninth will likely be his next project, “unless something crazy happens.”

“You never know until you’re on set, and you’re shooting it,” he added. “But I think that’s going to be the next one.”

