Here's your very first look at the brand new all-female Ghostbusters team in uniform together

Director Paul Feig has been teasing his forthcoming all-female “Ghostbusters” piecemeal over the past few weeks, tweeting out shots of the new Ghostbuster uniforms and proton packs, stopping just shy of any actual photos of the cast on set. Looks like someone beat him to the punch.

Fan site Ghostbusters News has just released the first, unofficial image of the main cast in uniform — Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy, and Kate McKinnon, from left to right.

Who ya’ gonna call?!Here’s your first look at all four Ghostbusters suited up in the new uniforms! #ghostbusters pic.twitter.com/wO9axjNcrL

— Ghostbusters News (@GBNewsdotcom) July 10, 2015

Since the image isn’t official, it’s hard to tell if this is actually a scene from the film or if the cast is just idly hanging out on set.

They can definitely see the photographer, though.

