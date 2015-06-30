Here's what the outfits in the all-female 'Ghostbusters' movie will look like

Details are scarce for the upcoming “Ghostbusters” reboot. While the film is in production, most of the details are still under wraps.

On Monday, director Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids,” “Spy”) offered one of the best looks into the latest film with a glimpse of the outfits that the new Ghostbusters would be wearing:

The outfits are labelled (from left to right) as Jones, McKinnon, Wiig, and McCarthy. This represents the core cast of Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, and Melissa McCarthy. The cast also includes “Avengers” star Chris Hemsworth.

If you need a refresher, here’s what they wore in the original “Ghostbusters” back in 1984:

And here’s what they will be using to fight their ghost enemies:

“Ghostbusters” will hit theatres in 2016.

