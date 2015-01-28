Here's Who Will Star In The All-Female 'Ghostbusters' Reboot

An all-female “Ghostbusters” reboot is in the works and we finally know the lead cast.

Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, and current “Saturday Night Live” comediennes Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones are set to star in the upcoming Sony film.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Director Paul Feig (“The Heat,” “Bridesmaid”) since confirmed the news with a simple image of the four actresses on Twitter.

McCarthy and Wiig previously starred in Feig’s hit “Bridesmaids.”

Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the original “Ghostbusters” film.

A “Ghostbusters” reboot/sequel has been in the works for a long time. Originally, the film was supposed to reunite original stars Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Davis with director Ivan Reitman.

After the death of Ramis in Feb. 2014, Reitman decided to step out of the directing chair.

The new film will begin shooting in New York this summer, according to THR.

