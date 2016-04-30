The 'Ghostbusters' remake is the most disliked trailer in YouTube history

The backlash against the new “Ghostbusters” and in particular its trailer has hit epic proportions.

With 508,023 dislikes on YouTube at of this writing, the trailer is now the most disliked in YouTube history.

The eagle eyes at ScreenCrush caught the soon-to-be-infamous feat. It’s currently in 28th place on the all-time disliked video list (Justin Bieber’s “Baby” music video is No. 1, though it has over 1.3 billion views).

It should be noted that many of these thumbs-down for “Ghostbusters” (which opens in theatres July 15) no doubt come from people with suspicious about the larger project, whether because they protest the all-female cast, or they perceived actress Leslie Jones as the “token black” character in the movie. And now those people seem to be on a personal request to do the movie harm.

The most disliked movie-related YouTube video behind the “Ghostbusters” trailer is the “Frozen” song “Let It Go,” which is in 52nd place with over 300,000 votes against it.

Judge for yourself. Is the “Ghostbusters” trailer that bad?

