The brutal 'honest trailer' for 'Ghostbusters' picks apart all the reboot's flaws

The new “Ghostbusters” became much bigger than just a movie when a mob of people decided to attack it online earlier this year. Now the “honest trailer” for the film has arrived to remind us of the real flaws with the film.

It’s a sharp criticism of the movie, but it takes at least as much aim at the critics who exhausted themselves “trolling” the all-female-starring reboot from the beginning, like Donald Trump.

Still, the trailer argues, the resulting film did turn out to be a “lame,” “studio-mandated” franchise entry you could lump in with some of the summer’s other unexciting blockbuster fare (the new “Independence Day,” a new “Tarzan”). And it also calls this among writer-director Paul Feig’s “B material.”

“I’m not gonna lie to you guys,” the narrator tells us. “I mean, it’s not as bad as they said it was gonna be, but still, it’s pretty bad.”

Among the flaws according to this trailer: a cast with “no chemistry,” awkward cameos from the original stars that have no connection to the previous films (even though it takes place in the same universe?), a rehashed plot, and everyone vying to be the “comic relief.”

But the honest trailer saves it harshest words for the (truly awful) theme song, a cover of the original by Fall Out Boy with a wasted Missy Elliott guest appearance. (How you can ruin a song that good is a question that can perhaps never be adequately answered.)

“I know a lot of us are divided over this film, but let’s take a moment to agree on one thing that actually deserves all that hate: the Fall Out Boy cover song,” the narrator says.

Watch the honest trailer for the 2016 “Ghostbusters” below:

