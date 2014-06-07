Here's A Great Infographic Showing How 'Ghostbusters' Came To Be

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the ghoulish comedy classic, “Ghostbusters,” which has earned over $291 million worldwide since its 1984 release.

In celebration of the film starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Sigourney Weaver, designer Mike Seiders put together an awesome infographic that goes over the movie’s making, history, and impact.

Everything from how John Belushi and Eddie Murphy were originally supposed to star in the film to the cost of the Stay Puft Marshmallow suits (three suits at $US20,000 each), are included in the infographic — so enjoy it below.

Just make sure you don’t cross the streams.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.