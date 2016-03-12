'Ghostbusters' director reveals Leslie Jones' controversial character was originally written for Melissa McCarthy

Sony/INSIDER (L-R) ‘Ghostbusters’ stars Kirsten Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, and Leslie Jones.

Director Paul Feig has directed Melissa McCarthy in three films, including her breakout role in “Bridesmaids,” so it shouldn’t come as a shock that when he began writing the script for “Ghostbusters” he thought of the actress to play the outlandish member of the team, Patty Tolan.

But in a piece in Empire, Feig admits that during casting for the film he changed his mind.

“When Katie [Dippold, Feig’s co-writer] and I wrote the script, we had written the role with Melissa in mind, but then I thought I’ve seen Melissa play a brash, larger than life character. She’s done it in my movies before!” said Feig.

That opened the door for “Saturday Night Live” cast member Leslie Jones to take the role.

“This is the role that Leslie can shine comedically in,” said Feig. “If you’ve ever seen her do stand-up, it’s just who she is. I wanted to unleash Leslie on the public in the same way we unleashed Melissa on the public in ‘Bridesmaids,’ with a very showy role.”

From the trailer it looks like it will be just that.

The Patty character is a New York City MTA worker who teams up with three scientists (played by McCarthy, Kirsten Wiig, and Kate McKinnon) to take on the rampant paranormal activity that’s suddenly hit New York City.

Jones looks like she’s got a scene-stealing role, which would mean Feig could be responsible for launching to superstardom another amazing female comic.

“Ghostbusters” opens in theatres July 15.

