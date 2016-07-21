Chris Hemworth's dance scene was cut from the new 'Ghostbusters' movie

This post contains spoilers for the new “Ghostbusters.”

If you saw the new “Ghostbusters,” you might have been confused by something.

As the final credits roll, you can see Chris Hemsworth, who plays the dim-witted Ghostbusters receptionist, dancing with a group of police officers. It felt strange and out-of-place with no context. Many reviewers noticed it.

Well, now there’s an explanation for the footage.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the allegedly pricey sequence in which Hemsworth danced to The Bee Gees “You Should Be Dancing” was scrapped from the final cut. Apparently, test audiences had mixed reactions to the scene. Director Paul Feig said that cutting the dance sequence was “the biggest decision of my life.”

At least we got a brief glimpse of what it looks like when Thor dances. All we can do now is hope that it is someday released as a deleted scene.

We have reached out to Sony for comment and will update this post when we hear back.

