The original 'Ghostbusters' cast reunited with the new stars and danced to the theme song

The “Ghostbusters” cast members were once the most enviable stars in comedy.

Over 30 years later, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson got together again, along with costar Annie Potts and the cast of the new all-female “Ghostbusters,” including Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kristen Wiig. (Harold Ramis, one of the original Ghostbusters, died in 2014.)

The actors danced on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” as Ray Parker Jr. played the “Ghostbusters” theme song.

The lesson is: Bill Murray’s dancing is a sight to behold.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The two casts also reminisced about their first “Ghostbusters” experiences, including everyone’s favourite, the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

