'Ghostbusters' has the biggest opening for a comedy this year, but can't win the weekend box office

After all the controversy surrounding the female-focused reboot of the 1980s classic comedy, “Ghostbusters” has finally opened, and though it didn’t do amazing business, Sony, the studio behind the movie, should be happy to have survived the rough waters.

The comedy starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones with director Paul Feig (“Spy”) at the helm, took in an estimated $46 million at the domestic box office this weekend, according to Exhibitor Relations.

That’s the biggest opening for a live-action comedy this year and the biggest opening for a McCarthy/Feig movie (besting their 2013 movie “The Heat,” which opened at $39.1 million).

Universal ‘The Secret Life of Pets.’

But that wasn’t enough to beat the latest animated hit, “The Secret Life of Pets,” which topped the box office again with an estimated $50.5 million.

Once again proving that animation is ruling the summer box office.

There was a moment when it looked like “Ghostbusters” could top “Pets,” as the comedy won Friday with $17.2 million over the $15 million taken in by “Pets,” but with the latest film from the makers of “Despicable Me” in 400 more theatres than “Ghostbusters,” it was able to catch up to the gals who aren’t afraid of ghosts.

“Ghostbusters” is the latest reboot/sequel that has underperformed this summer. With an estimated budget of around $145 million, plus a $100 million prints and advertising price tag, just making around $46 million on its opening weekend doesn’t cut it. Especially with the movie not being allowed to play in China, which has been a saviour for the global box office of numerous movies this summer.

But no other movie this summer has received the scrutiny that “Ghostbusters” has. There’s been a constant group of people on the internet who have tried to hurt the movie’s performance by negatively rating its trailers and bringing down its IMDb ranking just because the movie has been remade with female leads.

With Sony intending to make more “Ghostbusters” movies with this cast, this weekend’s performance, though soft, still solidifies the continuation of the franchise (sorry, haters).

