'Ghostbusters' is getting a sequel 36 years after the original movie — here's the first trailer

- Sony Pictures released the first trailer for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the original film that was released in 1984.
- The movie centres on a “completely broke” family comprised of a single mum named Callie (played by Carrie Coon) and her two kids, Trevor and Phoebe (Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace), who move to a small town called Summerville.
- Wolfhard’s character explains that a “creepy old farmhouse” was left behind in their name by his late grandfather.
- They discover equipment that belonged to the ghosthunter, including the iconic suits, the ghost trap, and the Ecto-1 vehicle.
- “There hasn’t been a ghost sighting in 30 years. New York in the ’80s, it was like the walking dead,” says Paul Rudd’s character, a teacher named Mr. Grooberson, referring to the events of the first “Ghostbusters” movie that starred Dan Aykroyd.
- “Afterlife” also seems to disregard the 2016 “Ghostbusters” reboot that was written and directed by Paul Feig and starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, and Leslie Jones.
- Watch the trailer below. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” hits theatres on July 10.
