Fans were surprised with a very early screening of the next ‘Ghostbusters’ movie at New York Comic Con and it was a clear hit

Jason Reitman, Ivan Reitman, Carrie Coon and Finn Wolfhard speak onstage during the Ghostbusters: Afterlife Cast & Filmmakers Panel At New York Comic Con on October 08, 2021 in New York City. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop

Fans were treated to a surprise screening of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” at New York Comic Con.

Director Jason Reitman told fans they waited long enough. He just asked they don’t spoil the film.

The crowd cheered throughout the film with many giving it a standing ovation when it ended.

Sony’s anticipated “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” panel at New York Comic Con was well worth the wait.

Director Jason Reitman, his father (original “Ghostbusters” director) Ivan Reitman, and a number of cast members, including Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace, treated fans to a special screening of the upcoming film Friday night at the Javits Center in New York City.

Reitman said though he loves streaming, and said that it helped get him, like many others, get through the pandemic, that he loves movies and knew the fans who came out Friday in person – some who were in Ghostbusters costumes – did, too.

“We wanted to make a movie to be enjoyed with a huge audience with popcorn on a big screen, with incredible sound, where you’re experiencing it the way you experienced the movie in ’84,” Reitman said.

“I’m thrilled to be at Sony, which is the studio most dedicated to theatrical films,” Reitman added to a round of applause.

Fans thought that they were about to see a few clips from the upcoming release, which had been delayed multiple times since its original July 2020 date. Instead, Reitman told them there was a change of plans.

“It’s been a while since we started making this film and you all are the most patient fans on Earth. And, frankly, my father and I think you’ve waited long enough,” Reitman said to cheers, whistles, and screams as the crowd realized they were about to see the film.

Jason Reitman and his father, Ivan Reitman, speak about ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ at NYCC 2021. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop

Ivan Reitman serves as a producer on the new film. During a short panel, which opened the film, Ivan said his son was “very brave” to take on this project.

“If we’re gonna be sincere, look the whole reason we’re here tonight is because of the man that’s sitting to my left,” said Jason of his father to immediate applause, which only got louder and louder for over 30 seconds.

As some fans started to stand, Ivan said his son was going to make him cry.

Jason Reitman turns to look at his father, Ivan Reitman, as he discusses working with his son on ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife.’ Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Before the film started, Reitman asked the crowd to preserve spoilers for the film which won’t be in theaters until late November.

“I want everyone who ever gets to see this film to see it the right way. I want them to see it the way you’re about to see it,” Reitman said before he and the cast walked off stage. “Even if you love this film, please do not spoil it.”

So what did the crowd think? Without spoilers, they loved it.

Here’s what it looked inside the Empire Stage room when ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ ended. Fans clapped and cheered. Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Insider was on hand for the surprise screening.

If you’re a fan of the original 1984 “Ghostbusters,” you’re going to love this. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is easily one of the best films we’ve screened this year (I’d argue it’s more enjoyable than Marvel’s great “Shang-Chi” and the very good “Bond” film out right now.).

I won’t say much about the film otherwise. Reitman’s right. The film should be experienced with as few spoilers as possible.

I will say that the Comic Con crowd cheered and clapped throughout the film during many specific moments.

This was one of the rare times since 2019 that I watched a film screening with a large group of fans (the others were “Venom 2” and “Fast 9”). This screening produced the largest reactions of the three.

At the film’s end, many gave the film a standing ovation.

Fans after the surprise screening of ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ ended. Kirsten Acuna/Insider

“Afterlife” is nostalgia done right while introducing the universe to a new generation who may not be familiar with the original franchise. It’s accessible regardless of whether you’re a diehard fan or a new one.

Young stars McKenna Grace and Logan Kim will be fan favorites.

Reitman hinted more ‘Ghostbusters’ films may be on the way

Mckenna Grace in ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife.’ Sony

Before the movie started, Reitman teased his hopes that “Afterlife” is just the beginning of more films in the “Ghostbusters” universe.

“It is an honor to be here at Comic Con. The last time I was at Comic Con was 10 years ago with ‘Jennifer’s Body,'” Reitman said of the Megan Fox-starring cult favorite.

“We wanted to make a movie that opened the universe to all kinds of stories. I want to see ‘Ghostbusters’ movies from all of my favorite directors and we hope that this movie sets the table for that,” Reitman said to another round of applause.

If the energetic Friday night crowd at New York Comic Con is any sign of how the movie will perform at the box office, Reitman will get his wish.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” will be released, only in theaters, on November 19.