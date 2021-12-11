I’m a ghost kitchen delivery driver, who buys and sells art from auction houses on the side. Here’s what my typical day looks like.

. Cecil Birnbaum

Cecil Birnbaum is a delivery driver for ClusterTruck, an Indiana-based ghost kitchen.

He was forced out of his previous job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The opportunity to become a delivery driver was a godsend, Birnbaum told Insider.

This as-told-to article is based on a conversation with Cecil Birnbaum, a 59-year-old delivery driver for Indianapolis-based ghost kitchen ClusterTruck about his role. It has been edited for length and clarity.

Two years ago, I was forced out of my job due to the coronavirus pandemic. I was left wondering what my next step would be when the possibility of becoming a delivery driver for ClusterTruck fell into my hands.

It was a blessing.

At the time, ClusterTruck had opened a new location in Carmel, Indiana. It began going round to different companies in the area, including my wife’s, to promote their brand and let people sample their menus. It was also looking for drivers.

My wife thought it would be fun for us to try and fit the role into our lunch breaks or evenings. So she signed us up, not knowing that we would need this as a full-time job when the effects of the pandemic came into full force.

I like to start my day early. Even though the kitchen opens at 10 a.m., I’m typically ready by 7 a.m.

What’s nice about ClusterTruck is that some of their locations are based in grocery stores that have Starbucks coffee shops or lounges. So I’ll take my laptop and work on my side hustle, which is buying and selling auction items on eBay and other sites.

I enjoy watching a lot of online auctions. I purchase items ranging from silver to art pieces and resell them either locally or online through eBay or Facebook marketplace.

Watercolor paintings are something I’m most fascinated by and so I’ve been paying great attention to local Indiana artists recently.

As ClusterTruck orders begin to come in by 9 a.m., it’s pretty much a case of: pick up the order, deliver it, and repeat. On average, I carry out about 15 to 20 deliveries a day, which is about three per hour.

It’s a job I feel safe in too. I don’t need to get out of my vehicle when delivering to customers and I also don’t need to come into contact with kitchen staff. There is social distancing when both receiving the order and delivering it to the customer.

In that sense, it’s a wonderful gig.

Looking to the future, I don’t see myself giving up the job any time soon. At least not for another three to four years.

Ultimately, my wife and I have dreams to purchase an RV and tour the US but for now, I’m grateful for a job that treats me well.