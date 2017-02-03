The new 'Ghost in the Shell' Super Bowl trailer shows off the movie's explosive action

Jason Guerrasio
Ghost in the Shell Paramount copyParamount‘Ghost in the Shell.’

If you need to see more of Scarlett Johansson as the butt-kicking part-human, part-cyborg in “Ghost in the Shell” before its Super Bowl spot airs, Paramount has hooked you up.

The studio put its Super Bowl Sunday teaser of the highly anticipated live-action feature adapted from the popular Japanese anime online Thursday.

In the movie, Johansson plays the Major, a cyborg policewoman in a near-future Japan who is on the hunt for cyberterrorists. 

This latest teaser shows off the CGI-fuelled action that we hope is only a glimpse of what we’ll experience when the movie comes out March 31. 

Here’s the “Ghost in the Shell” Super Bowl spot:

 

NOW WATCH: Shia LaBeouf got into a shouting match with a white nationalist on his anti-Trump live stream

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.