The new 'Ghost in the Shell' Super Bowl trailer shows off the movie's explosive action

Paramount ‘Ghost in the Shell.’

If you need to see more of Scarlett Johansson as the butt-kicking part-human, part-cyborg in “Ghost in the Shell” before its Super Bowl spot airs, Paramount has hooked you up.

The studio put its Super Bowl Sunday teaser of the highly anticipated live-action feature adapted from the popular Japanese anime online Thursday.

In the movie, Johansson plays the Major, a cyborg policewoman in a near-future Japan who is on the hunt for cyberterrorists.

This latest teaser shows off the CGI-fuelled action that we hope is only a glimpse of what we’ll experience when the movie comes out March 31.

Here’s the “Ghost in the Shell” Super Bowl spot:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

