Ghislaine Maxwell’s family says they’ve ‘already started the appeal’ after guilty child sex trafficking verdict

Defense lawyer Laura Menninger questions witness ‘Jane’ during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Ghislaine Maxwell’s family says they’ve ‘already started the appeal’ after a jury on Wednesday found Maxwell, the longtime associate of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, guilty of five of six sex trafficking charges.

“We believe firmly in our sister’s innocence — we are very disappointed with the verdict,” the statement said. “We have already started the appeal tonight and we believe she will ultimately be vindicated.”

Maxwell, who turned 60 on Christmas day, faces a potential sentence of 65 years in prison.

The verdict came nearly a year and a half after the British socialite was arrested in New Hampshire on suspicion of arranging and participating in the sexual abuse of underage girls with Epstein.

Jurors in the trial came to a decision after more than five full days of deliberations.

US District Judge Alison Nathan didn’t immediately indicate when Maxwell would be sentenced.